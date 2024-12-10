Syrian Port Comes Under Fire: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday December 10, 2024

Syria's port of Latakia on its eastern Mediterranean seaboard has come under attack from Israeli war planes.

According to multiple press reports, an air-defence site near the port and military storage facilities were targeted in the attacks. In addition, a report by the Times of Israel included military hardware and weapons production facilities as targets.

The strikes took place on December 9, according to Reuters.

The Syrian port has a container terminal. An embargo imposed against the Assad regime in 2011 saw reduced throughput at the port. Prior to the embargo (in 2008), the port handled around 8 million metric tonnes of cargo.

