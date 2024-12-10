Syrian Port Comes Under Fire: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Latakia: Syria's main port. File Image / Pixabay.

Syria's port of Latakia on its eastern Mediterranean seaboard has come under attack from Israeli war planes.

According to multiple press reports, an air-defence site near the port and military storage facilities were targeted in the attacks. In addition, a report by the Times of Israel included military hardware and weapons production facilities as targets.

The strikes took place on December 9, according to Reuters.

The Syrian port has a container terminal. An embargo imposed against the Assad regime in 2011 saw reduced throughput at the port. Prior to the embargo (in 2008), the port handled around 8 million metric tonnes of cargo.