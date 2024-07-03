BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Seven-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally been rising for the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in seven weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $8.50/mt to $644.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since May 13.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $10.50/mt to $551.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $8/mt to $853/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures siipped by $0.36/bl to $86.24/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $13.50/mt to $642/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $8/mt to $583.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $8/mt to $639.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $11.50/mt to $615/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.39/bl from the previous session's close at $86.63/bl as of 6:56 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.94/mt rise in bunker prices.