BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Four-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices sinking to the lowest level in almost four months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3.50/mt to $636/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since January 23. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $1.50/mt to $530/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $4.50/mt to $815.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.37/bl to $82.75/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $1/mt to $623.50/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $3.50/mt to $566/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $1/mt to $628/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $8/mt to $585/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.40/bl from the previous session's close at $83.15/bl as of 6:04 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.01/mt rise in bunker prices.