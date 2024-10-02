BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $588.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since September 18.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $2/mt to $480.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $2/mt to $728/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.86/bl to $73.56/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $19.50/mt to $563.50/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $522.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $17/mt to $555.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $5.50/mt to $514/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $1.42/bl from the previous session's close at $74.98/bl as of 8:06 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $10.69/mt rise in bunker prices.