BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday October 2, 2024

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $588.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since September 18.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $2/mt to $480.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $2/mt to $728/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.86/bl to $73.56/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $19.50/mt to $563.50/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $522.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $17/mt to $555.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $5.50/mt to $514/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $1.42/bl from the previous session's close at $74.98/bl as of 8:06 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $10.69/mt rise in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com