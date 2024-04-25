US Sets National Goal of Zero-Emissions Freight Sector

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships and ports included in $1.5 Billion package to support transition to zero-emissions. File Image / Pixabay

The US government has announced it has set a national goal for a zero emissions freight sector.

Funding of almost $1.5 billion has been allocated to help achieve the goal.

In a statement released Wednesday, initial details inevitably focused heavily on reducing emissions from land-based transport, with nearly $1 billion in funding earmarked to help replace Class 6 and Class 7 heavy duty vehicles – which include school buses, trash trucks, and delivery trucks – with zero-emissions vehicles.

Still, the role of ships and ports played in freight sector emissions was noted.

While little details were given on the specific funding for marine and related stakeholders, the Biden-Harris Administration noted that the Department of Transportation (DOT) would be announcing the first tranche of its previously announced $400 million Reduction of Truck Emissions at Port Facilities Grant Program to improve air quality and reduce pollution around ports.



