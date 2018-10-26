Baltic Exchange Partners with Infospectrum on Counterparty Intelligence

Panos Panousis, Managing Director, Infospectrum. Image Credit: Infospectrum

Maritime credit reporting and risk management consultancy Infospectrum is to become the Baltic Exchange's exclusive counterparty intelligence provider.

The partnership will allow the Baltic Exchange to carry-out more detailed background checks of entities seeking to join the Exchange, and provide Baltic Exchange members with a means of sourcing business/company information, counterparty intelligence and credit reporting/credit ratings on their business partners.

Mark Jackson, CEO, Baltic Exchange, said the move is part of its drive to add value to Baltic membership.

"We want the wider commodity and financial communities to understand that Baltic Exchange member firms adhere to a strict code of conduct based on the principles of honesty and ethical trading, with access to impartial information from Infospectrum, a recognised and respected intelligence provider," he added.

Panos Panousis, Managing Director, Infospectrum, meanwhile, said the deal will "help to speed up and enhance the Baltic's new member onboarding process, identify whether or not a company is a Baltic Exchange member in our reports and provide business intelligence to the Baltic Exchange."