Gibraltar Sees 7% YoY Growth in May Bunker Calls

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker calls at Gibraltar rose sharply in May to 573. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: GPA

Bunker calls at Gibraltar surged in May, with about 573 vessels arriving to take on bunkers – the highest monthly total so far in 2025 and 7.1% higher compared to the May 2024 level of 535 calls.

The figure marked a significant increase of 28.7% from 445 calls in April, according to data from the Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA).

Bunker calls at the port have recovered from lows of 320 calls in March and 348 in February, when bunkering activity was hampered by intermittent weather disruptions in the Mediterranean.

However, cruise ship arrivals in the port dropped significantly in May, with 22 calls recorded during the month, down from 41 in April.

The cruise season in Gibraltar typically runs from April through November.

While the port authority does not disclose bunker sales volumes, the increase in bunker calls indicates a higher bunker demand at the port.

Gibraltar's average VLSFO price in May was $518.9/mt, up from $497.5/mt in April.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost 0.5% on the month to $529/mt in May.