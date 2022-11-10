Marubeni Takes on Wind Propulsion System for Panamax Bulker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The installation is scheduled for 2023 or 2024. Image Credit: Bound4blue

Shipping firm Marubeni Corporation is taking on a wind propulsion system for one of its Panamax dry bulk carriers.

The firm has signed a deal with wind propulsion firm Bound4blue to install four suction sails on its bulker the Crimson Kingdom, Bound4blue said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The installation is scheduled for 2023 or 2024. The system is expected to save the vessel up to 20% in its fuel consumption and GHG emissions on favourable routes.

"The installation on Crimson Kingdom will probe the potential of our suction sails on bulk carriers, a strategic segment for our company," José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO of Bound4blue, said in the statement.

"This agreement with Marubeni will enable us to scale up our technology to the next level, installing our 26-metre units on a bulk carrier for the first time and giving us the opportunity to partner with one of the most important international shipowners."