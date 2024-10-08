SIBCON 2024: Delegates Arrive for World's Largest Bunkering Event

by Ship & Bunker News Team

2022's iteration involved more than 1,800 participants from more than 60 countries. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Delegates are gathering in Singapore for the world's largest bunkering event.

SIBCON is the world's largest bunker industry event, held every two years in Singapore, and 2022's iteration involved more than 1,800 participants from more than 60 countries.

The event is being hosted at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, with the theme of 'accelerating the maritime fuel transition'.

This year's proceedings are starting with a pre-conference symposium on October 8 covering digitalisation, emissions control and standards, followed by the main conference on October 9-10.

Peninsula's Kenny MacLean, Minerva's Tyler Baron and Jesper Sorensen of KPI OceanConnect are among the programmed speakers for the event.