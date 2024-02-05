CMA CGM Halts Red Sea Transits After Houthi Attacks: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

French container line CMA CGM has reportedly halted voyages through the Red Sea after a recent spate of attacks in the area from Yemen's Houthi movement.

The company suspended Red Sea transits until further notice on Friday because of security risks, news agency Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. The company has yet to comment publicly on the decision.

CMA CGM had been one of the few leading shipping companies persevering with using the Red Sea and Suez Canal rather than taking longer voyages around Africa. The company's vessels had been receiving assistance from the French Navy in their Red Sea transits.

Last week's Houthi attacks included the targeting of a convoy containing ships operated by CMA CGM, according to the report.