Maersk Quits ICS Board Over Climate Change Stance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk reviews its trade association memberships on an annual basis. File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk has left the board of the International Chamber of Shipping in part over the industry body's stance on climate change.

Maersk executive Henriette Hallberg Thygesen has stepped down from the ICS board following an annual revision of the company's trade association memberships.

"We review our membership status once a year to ensure that the trade associations in which we are members lobby in alignment with the goals of the Paris Agreement as well as other key issues," the company said in a note on its website.

"This includes assessing how their approach and outreach reflect our views and values.

"One outcome of the 2022 process is our decision to support the strengthening of the World Shipping Council and dedicate internal resources hereto.

"Our choice to step down from the ICS Board should also be seen in this context."

On its website the company lists trade associations BIMCO, the European Roundtable for Industry, the Getting to Zero Coalition and the World Shipping Council as being aligned with the Paris Agreement.