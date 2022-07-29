Japan's MOL Tries Out New Wind Condition Measurement Device

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The device was able to provide real-time three-dimensional data on wind conditions as far as 15km away from the vessel. Image Credit: MOL / Metro Weather

Shipping firm MOL is testing a new device that seeks to give more detailed measurements of wind conditions, which could help improve the efficiency and safety of vessels using wind power systems.

The firm has carried out a demonstration experiment of Metro Weather's Doppler Lidar wind condition measurement device on board its yacht the Winz Maru, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. MOL is an investor in Metro Weather.

The device was able to provide real-time three-dimensional data on wind conditions as far as 15km away from the vessel, giving it a more detailed view than what would be possible from satellite weather data.

"MOL and Metro Weather will promote the development of "Onboard Wind Condition Measurement Device", integrations of Inertial Navigation into Doppler Lidar, which is expected to improve the quality of safe operation by accurately predicting wind conditions and play a role in supporting optimal navigation of ships using wind energy," the company said in the statement.