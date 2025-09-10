LR and HD Hyundai Mipo to Develop Large LNG Bunkering Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The duo will design a 22,000 m3 LNG bunkering vessel for increased delivery capacity. Image Credit: LR

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) have launched a joint project to design a 22,000 m3 LNG bunkering vessel.

The project was marked by an approval in principle (AiP) ceremony at Gastech 2025 in Milan, LR said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The 22,000 m3 LNG bunkering vessel design boosts delivery capacity to cut bunkering time and costs. However, the large size may cause operational restrictions at certain ports.

“This collaboration demonstrates a joint effort to support the roll-out of the LNG bunkering supply chain," Sung-gu Park, President at LR’s North East Asia.

“By integrating technical development with regulatory standards, we can deliver safely, adequate volumes of LNG to ensure supply at scale for the growing LNG-fuelled fleet.”