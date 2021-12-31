BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Monjasa's office in Limassol. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader for its Limassol office.

The firm is looking for candidates with experience in shipping or sales, a relevant education at degree level and fluent written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building solid personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

Working on regional projects and ad hoc tasks related to the shipping and oil sectors

The deadline for applications is January 26. For more information, click here.