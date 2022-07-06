OOMCO, SOHAR Port and Freezone Sign Bunker Supply Agreement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oman. File Image / Pixabay

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) has signed an agreement with SOHAR Port and Freezone that will allow the supplier to deliver fuels via barge both at the Port and within the anchorage area.

The bunker license allows OOMCO to operate its 10,000 metric tonne capacity bunker barge MT Alpha that is capable of delivering VLSFO, MGO, and HSFO with a pumping rate of up to 1,000m3/h.

"We believe that this service provides a significant stimulus for further growth for both SOHAR Port and Freezone and OOMCO as we further consolidate our position as the leading marketer and distributor of multi-sector fuel in Oman and regionally," Tarik Al Junaidi, Chief Executive Officer of OOMCO, was quoted by local media as saying.

"This bunker license represents an important joint effort to work together to further boost Oman's logistics sector and contribute to the national economic diversification efforts."