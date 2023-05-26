Wagenborg Shipping Takes on Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was made by Malik Energy, using its barge the Gaia Nordic. Image Credit: Wagenborg Shipping

Netherlands-based Wagenborg Shipping has completed its first transatlantic voyage running on biofuel bunkers.

The firm recently took on a stem of a biofuel produced by Finnish refiner Neste for a transatlantic voyage by one of its vessels, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The fuel was one of Neste's 'co-processed' biofuels refined from a bio-crude oil, and comes with 68% lower emissions than conventional bunkers.

The delivery was made by Malik Energy, using its barge the Gaia Nordic.

"Our entire fleet of multipurpose vessels is able to bunker the ISO 8217 compliant co-processed marine fuel, since no investment in onboard equipment is required to use this sustainable drop-in marine fuel," Wagenborg said in the statement.

"The fuel is produced using ISCC PLUS certified raw materials, such as vegetable oils, used cooking oil, or animal fat, which may reduce GHG emissions up to 80% over the lifecycle, when compared to fossil fuels."