Evergreen Takes Delivery of Third Giant Scrubber-Fitted Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container shipping is showing strong demand for scrubber installations. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Evergreen Marine has taken delivery of a third giant container ship fitted with a scrubber.

The firm has taken delivery of the 23,992 TEU ship EVER AIM from Samsung, following the delivery of its sister ships the EVER ACE in July and the EVER ACT in September, shipping intelligence service Alphaliner said in its weekly newsletter on Wednesday.

The 23,992 TEU capacity of the vessels makes them the world's largest container ships.

Demand for scrubbers has been particularly strong in the container segment in 2021. 71% of the large container ships ordered in 2021 will come fitted with a scrubber, industry body BIMCO reported in August, citing data from Clarksons.

The market share of HSFO within global bunker demand has risen significantly as a result of scrubber installations over the past two years. HSFO took up 25.3% of total marine fuel demand in Singapore in September, up from 22.1% a year earlier.