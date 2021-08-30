71% of 2021's Large Container Ship Orders Will Come With a Scrubber

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Unmodified boxships running on VLSFO only are falling out of favour. Image Credit: BIMCO / Data Credit: Clarksons

Some 71% of the large container ships ordered so far this year will be equipped with a scrubber.

Of the 168 ships of 11,800 TEU or more ordered in 2021, 117 will have a scrubber equipped directly by the shipyard, shipping industry body BIMCO said in a note on its website last week, citing data from Clarksons.

"Fitting a scrubber to your newbuild proved popular," Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst at BIMCO, said in the statement.

"In particular for the larger ships, that lower their voyage costs the most from consuming the less costly HSFO."

Of the large boxships ordered this year, 29 will be scrubber fitted but also designed to be converted to run on LNG at a later date, 34 will be able to run on LNG from delivery and 17 will run on VLSFO.

