German Inland Port Duisburg Secures €45 Million for Infrastructure Projects

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Germany’s Duisburg inland port will receive €45 million in financing for new infrastructure projects. Image Credit: KfW IPEX-Bank

Germany's KfW IPEX-Bank has agreed to provide Duisburger Hafen AG (Duisport) with a total of €45 million ($52.4 million), including an extension and increase of existing loans.

The funding will support infrastructure projects, such as warehouses and port facilities, KfW IPEX-Bank said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"This is financing in the European Community’s interest, as duisport is not only the world’s largest inland port, but also part of the TEN core network (Trans-European Networks)," the bank said.

The Duisburg Gateway Terminal, opened last year, enables trimodal handling between ship, rail and truck, with strong connections to Antwerp, Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

It is also the first terminal in Europe to claim carbon-neutral operations, powered by hydrogen.

"It is very important to us to strengthen Germany as a business location with our financing," Aida Welker, Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank.

"Duisport plays a central role, particularly for the German export industry."