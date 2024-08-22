BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs for First in Six Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rallied on Wednesday after a week of declines. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for the first in six consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $610/mt on Wednesday, having reached the lowest level since August 8 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $504.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $4/mt to $770/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $1.15/bl to $76.05/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices gained $4/mt to $603.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $2.50/mt to $540.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $6.50/mt to $598/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $3.50/mt to $547/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.01/bl from the previous session's close at $76.06/bl as of 7:29 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.08/mt rise in bunker prices.