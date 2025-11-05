BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines With Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly fell at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices following crude futures lower.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $494.50/mt on Tuesday, having reached its highest level since October 28 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $3.50/mt to $434.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $6.50/mt to $773.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures dropped by $0.45/bl to $64.44/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3.50/mt to $468/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $435/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $2/mt to $462.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1.50/mt to $444.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.09/bl from the previous session's close at $64.35/bl as of 7:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.68/mt fall in bunker prices.