Indian Port Operator Adani Group Bans Entry of Western-Sanctioned Tankers: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The decision may hamper Indian imports of Russian crude. File Image / Pixabay

India's Adani Group has reportedly banned the entry of tankers sanctioned by Western countries to ports it operates.

Tankers sanctioned by Western countries will be banned from entering all of Adani Group's ports, news agency Reuters reported on Thursday, citing local sources and documents.

The decision may hamper Indian imports of Russian crude.

The 226,000 b/d Bathinda refinery receives all of its crude supplies from Adani-operated Mundra Port, according to the report.

Indian Oil Corp will try to receive Russian oil cargoes at other ports that still allow the entry of sanctioned vessels, according to a source cited by Reuters.

The Trump Administration in the US has applied considerable pressure to India over the country's continued refining of Russian crude despite moves to exclude Russian exports from the global market since the war in Ukraine.