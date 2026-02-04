Soya Group Hires Former UECC Sustainability Manager to Lead Marine Fuels Transition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Daniel Gent has joined Soya Group following nearly 18 years at UECC. Image Credit: Daniel Gent / LinkedIn

Sweden-based Soya Group has hired the former energy and sustainability manager of UECC to lead its marine fuels transition.

Daniel Gent has joined the firm for the role as of this month, he said in his LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Gent worked at UECC from May 2008 until this month, serving most recently as energy and sustainability manager.

Before joining UECC, Gent worked at World Fuel Services as a bunker trader from April 2005 to May 2008 and held a desk cadet position at Maersk Line from 2003 to 2004.

“Soya has a clear ambition to pioneer sustainable fuel solutions for the maritime sector, leveraging its direct and indirect shipping interests and strong industry network,” Gent said in his post.

“My focus will be on accelerating the development and deployment of low-carbon fuels and building practical pathways that help the industry move from intent to impact.”

Soya Group has two companies active in shipping: Wallenius Marine and Wallenius Lines, according to its website.

Wallenius Lines is a joint owner of UECC alongside Japan’s NYK Line,