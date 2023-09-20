Methanol Institute Hires Marine Senior Advisor From MAN Energy Solutions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Industry body the Methanol Institute has hired a senior advisor on marine affairs from engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions.

Kjeld Aabo has joined the methanol body as senior advisor on marine affairs as of this month, the organisation said in a press release on Tuesday.

Aabo had previously had a longstanding career at MAN Energy Solutions, serving most recently as director of new technology promotion for two-stroke engines.

Aabo "played a leading role in the development of MAN's 2-stroke methanol engine offerings," the Methanol Institute said in the statement.

"As of September 2023, over 150 of these engines are in MAN's orderbook.

"In his role as Senior Advisor at MI, Kjeld will serve as a technical resource to MI staff and members, assist in MI's engagement with the IMO and flag state representatives, support MI's participation in Green Corridors of Shipping activities, provide technical support on the development of bunkering guidelines, and more."

Methanol is rapidly gaining in popularity as an alternative marine fuel, with orders of methanol-fuelled tonnage now coming in regularly from a variety of shipping segments. The main challenge for this market will be the scaling-up of green methanol supply in time to meet the needs of the new ships as they are delivered.