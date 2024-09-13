Fuel and Shipping Industry Bodies Launch Green Fuels Initiative

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Clean Maritime Fuels Platform will focus on policies and tools to support the production and uptake of green fuels in Europe. File Image / Pixabay

A group of industry bodies representing fuel producers and the shipping industry have joined forces on an initiative seeking to promote the use of green marine fuels in Europe.

The Clean Maritime Fuels Platform will focus on policies and tools to support the production and uptake of green fuels in Europe, the ECSA said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Joining the ECSA in the initiative are FuelsEurope, the eFuel Alliance, EWABA, HydrogenEurope and the Methanol Institute.

The group had their first meeting on September 12, and will hold periodic meetings to keep working towards new ideas, objectives, working principles and infrastructure gaps with this new platform.

“Today, the shipping and energy industry join forces and launch a dialogue platform that can facilitate better flow of information about the common challenges we are facing," Sotiris Raptis, secretary general of the ECSA, said in the statement.

"We need all hands on deck to make the energy transition happen."