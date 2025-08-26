BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

Tuesday August 26, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to their highest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3.50/mt to $531/mt on Monday, reaching its highest level since August 15.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $10/mt to $453/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $5.50/mt to $749.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $1.07/bl to $68.80/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $8.50/mt to $507/mt, at Rotterdam they sank by $0.50/mt to $471/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $10/mt to $503/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $3/mt to $491.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.30/bl from the previous session's close at $68.50/bl as of 5:53 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.26/mt fall in bunker prices.

