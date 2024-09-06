Beaches Closed in Gran Canaria After Bunker Spill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A bunker spill was reported from the refuelling of the Akhisar at Las Palmas on Wednesday night. Image Credit: Salvamento Maritimo

Beaches have been closed on the island of Gran Canaria after a bunker spill on Wednesday night.

A bunker spill was reported from the refuelling of the Akhisar at Las Palmas on Wednesday night, Spain's Maritime Safety and Rescue Society said in a social media post.

The organisation has deployed barriers, mechanical dispersion and aerial surveillance to monitor and control the spill.

The beaches of San Borondon, Palos and La Restinga have been closed after the spill reached the shore, the Telde City Council said in a statement on its website.

"It should be noted that, despite the Maritime Salvage attempts to dilute the spill as much as possible, through its vessels, both the meteorological and marine conditions in the area and the large amount of fuel spilled, are complicating the work," the council said.