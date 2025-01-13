Carnival to Add Bunker-Saving Air Lubrication Systems to Two More Cruise Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Silverstream will install the systems on two LNG-fuelled 180,000 GT cruise ships due for delivery in 2027 and 2028. Image Credit: Carnival Corporation

Carnival Corporation has signed a deal with Silverstream Technologies to add fuel-saving air lubrication systems to two more of its cruise ships.

Silverstream will install the systems on two LNG-fuelled 180,000 GT cruise ships due for delivery in 2027 and 2028, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

After delivery of these ships, 16 of Carnival's vessels will have the systems installed.

Silverstream's air lubrication system cuts ships' bunker consumption by 5-10% by introducing air bubbles between the hull and the surrounding water, reducing friction.

Fuel-efficiency technologies of this type are rapidly gaining in prominence in the shipping industry as companies seek to reduce fuel bills and their emissions ahead of tougher environmental regulations. Clarksons estimates about 33.5% of tonnage in the global fleet is now fitted with some form of energy-saving device.

"Cruise operators have consistently been frontrunners in embracing advanced technologies across their fleets," Noah Silberschmidt, CEO of Silverstream, said in the statement.

"Since 2016, we have proudly partnered with Carnival Corporation, the industry's largest operator, to support their decarbonisation journey with our proven air lubrication technology.

"The need of the hour is to raise decarbonisation ambitions, and we are committed to building large-scale partnerships that advance sustainability across the entire sector."