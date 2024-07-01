BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Fourth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rose significantly in June. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a fourth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $638/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since May 20.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $543/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $4.50/mt to $849/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.26/bl to $85/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $3/mt to $630.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $4.50/mt to $577.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $6.50/mt to $632.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $3.50/mt to $609.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.46/bl from the previous session's close at $85.46/bl as of 6:54 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.46/mt rise in bunker prices.