Bunker Holding Hires Global Sustainable Fuels Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in London. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding has hired its first global director for sustainable fuels.

London-based Valerie Ahrens joined the firm as global sustainable fuels director as of last month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile last week.

Ahrens previously worked for global energy producer Shell as head of strategy for Shell Energy Europe and environmental products. She had worked in a variety of roles at Shell since 1994.

Bunker Holding -- the world's largest marine fuels firm by sales volumes -- set a new five-year strategy for itself in May, with decarbonisation as one of the key pillars.

Last month, in its first annual ESG report, the company said it plans to join at least ten green fuel supply projects by the end of next year.