US Denies Houthi Attack on Military Cargo Ship in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US and UK have conducted strikes in Yemen on Houthi targets in recent weeks. File Image / Pixabay

The US has denied reports that a cargo ship linked to its military was attacked in the Gulf of Aden on Monday.

Yemen's Houthi movement had said on Monday that it had targeted the cargo vessel Ocean Jazz, which has been used in the past by the US military, with a missile attack.

"The Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists' report of an alleged successful attack on M/V Ocean Jazz is patently false," news agency Reuters cited the US Naval Forces Central Command as saying.

"NAVCENT has maintained constant communications with M/V Ocean Jazz throughout its safe transit."

The US and UK have conducted strikes in Yemen on Houthi targets in recent weeks in response to the spate of attacks on commercial shipping off the country's coast.