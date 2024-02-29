Singapore's EPS Orders Ammonia-Fuelled Bulkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has ordered four dual-fuelled 210,000 DWT bulkers capable of running on ammonia from CSSC Beihai Shipbuilding in China. Image Credit: EPS

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping has ordered a series of ammonia-powered dry bulk carriers.

The firm has ordered four dual-fuelled 210,000 DWT bulkers capable of running on ammonia from CSSC Beihai Shipbuilding in China, it said in a LinkedIn post this week.

The company has also ordered two 110,000 DWT dual-fuelled LR2 tankers capable of running on LNG from CSSC Guangzhou Shipbuilding International.

"These are pivotal for EPS, testament to our continued commitment towards the decarbonisation of shipping," the company said in the statement.

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.