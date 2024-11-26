Quadrise Signs Emulsion Fuel Deal With Cargill and MSC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jason Miles is CEO of Quadrise. Image Credit: Quadrise

Emulsion fuel technology company Quadrise has signed a collaboration and operational trial deal with MSC Shipmanagement and Cargill.

The collaboration between the three firms paves the way for trials of Quadrise's fuel on board the MSC Leandra, Quadrise said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The plan is for Quadrise's MSAR and bioMSAR fuels to be produced at a facility in Antwerp using feedstocks supplied by Cargill, with Cargill then selling the product to MSC for the trials.

The companies plan to enter into a long-term commercial agreement upon the successful completion of the trials, which are expected to begin during the first quarter of next year.

"Quadrise is delighted to have signed this pivotal agreement with MSC and Cargill, which triggers the process for the trials to get underway," Jason Miles, CEO of Quadrise, said in the statement.

"We are hugely excited to be partnering with world-leading Companies to demonstrate the commercial viability and environmental benefits of our technology and the contribution it can make to decarbonisation of the shipping sector.

"Having already successfully demonstrated MSAR® on the trial vessel, we are highly confident of a successful trial result on bioMSAR™ and the substantial commercial opportunities that this will lead to."