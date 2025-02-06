G2 Ocean Partners with StormGeo for Voyage Optimisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The solution features onboard voyage planning, routing advisory, speed optimisation, emissions monitoring and reporting, along with other advanced features. Image Credit: StormGeo

Voyage optimisation firm StormGeo will deploy its voyage optimization solution across G2 Ocean's fleet of 120 vessels.

"G2 Ocean has selected StormGeo's Voyage Optimization solution, which empowers both shoreside and onboard teams to plan and execute optimized, safe voyages," StormGeo said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

StormGeo's solution combines advanced technology, weather analytics, and expert support for data-driven optimisation at every stage of the voyage.

The solution features onboard voyage planning, routing advisory, speed optimisation, emissions monitoring and reporting, along with other advanced features.

"The expansion of our partnership with G2 Ocean is a testament to the strong trust and collaboration we've built over the years, Petter Andersen, senior vice president shipping at StormGeo, said in the statement.

"G2 Ocean's confidence in our Voyage Optimization solution underscores the value we bring to their fleet in supporting both operational efficiency and sustainability goals."