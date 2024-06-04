VPS Launches New EU-ETS Data Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Optimising data management around emissions will be a key element of the shipping industry's decarbonisation process. File Image / Pixabay

Global fuel testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS has launched a new service to help shipowners with compliance with the European Union's emissions trading system.

The Emsys ShoreLink service will enable vessel owners to receive real-time emissions readings from their fleets, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The service is an expansion of the firm's existing VPS Emsys solution, adding the ability to send the data directly to other systems for further analytics and direct EU-ETS reporting. VPS Emsys is already being used by more than 200 ships.

"Emsys ShoreLink represents a significant advancement in emissions measurement technology, offering shipowners and operators the tools they need for precise and reliable emissions management," Simon Brown, VP for emissions measurement at VPS, said in the statement.

"By integrating real-time data transfer and analysis capabilities, we empower our clients to make informed decisions that enhance both environmental compliance and operational efficiency."