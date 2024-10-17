NS United Kaiun Kaisha to Install Rotor Sail System on Bulker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system is expected to cut fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by about 6-12%. Image Credit: NSU

Shipping firm NS United Kaiun Kaisha has signed a deal with Vale International to install a rotor sail system on one of its bulkers.

The two companies have agreed to install a wind-assisted propulsion system from Anemoi Marine Technologies on board the 400,000 DWT NSY Tubarao, they said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The system is expected to cut fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by about 6-12%.

"NSU has been actively working to make their vessels more efficient and reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through the introduction of energy-saving devices such as rotor sails and by transitioning to ships powered by next-generation fuels," the company said in the statement.