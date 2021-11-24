INOVYN to Work With VT Group on Hydrogen-Fuelled Chemical Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

INOVYN will produce the hydrogen fuelling the vessel. File Image / Pixabay

Ineos subsidiary INOVYN is set to work with Netherlands-based VT Group to develop Europe's first hydrogen-fuelled liquid chemical barge.

The barge will ship chemicals for INOVYN between its Antwerp and Jemeppe sites, fuelled by hydrogen produced by the company, Ineos said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

VT Group will own and operate the barge, retrofitting an existing vessel with hydrogen propulsion systems.

"Hydrogen-powered transport will play a critical role in Europe's journey to net-zero and INOVYN is perfectly positioned to drive down emissions in the transport sector as we are already a producer of low-carbon hydrogen and have significant demand for transportation," Wouter Bleukx, hydrogen business manager at INOVYN, said in the statement.