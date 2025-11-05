MSC First Carrier to Reach 7 Million TEUs, Controls 21% of Global Capacity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC now operates a fleet of 955 container ships, widening its capacity lead over Maersk by 2.4 million TEUs. File Image / Pixabay

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has become the first container line in history to operate a fleet exceeding 7 million TEUs capacity, giving it control of 21% of the world's total container fleet capacity.

The milestone was reached over the weekend with the delivery of two 16,000 TEU 'neo-panamax' vessels, MSC Salerno and MSC Grace, according to sector specialist Alphaliner.

MSC took just 15 months to grow from 6 to 7 million TEU, driven largely by newbuilds that added about 799,000 TEU through 68 vessel deliveries.

While the company did not receive any 'megamax' ships during this period, it added 33 neo-panamax vessels in the 14,000-16,000 TEU range.

“ MSC is just 45 ships away from reaching a fleet of 1,000 container ships

More than 50 ships joined MSC on charters, about half of which were extensions, while 25 new charter deals brought in roughly 135,000 TEU.

Second-hand purchases added a further 250,000 TEU, though many of those vessels had already been operating for MSC under charter.

MSC's 21% global market share widens its lead over Maersk to 2.4 million TEUs, with its fleet now larger than Maersk (4.59 million TEUs) and Hapag-Lloyd (2.41 million TEUs) combined.

The carrier is now just 45 ships short of reaching another landmark, an operated fleet of 1,000 container ships.