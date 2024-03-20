Hapag-Lloyd's Biofuel Blend Consumption Nearly Doubled in 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd is likely to have been the largest buyer of biofuel blends in Rotterdam last year. File Image / Pixabay

Container line Hapag-Lloyd saw its consumption of biofuel bunker blends nearly double last year as the firm sought to cut GHG emissions.

The company consumed about 213,000 mt of biofuel blends last year, up from 120,500 mt the previous year, it said in its annual sustainability report this week. A total of 45 ships took on the alternative fuel.

"This occurred mostly in Rotterdam, but also increasingly in Singapore, and, for the first time, in Genoa, Barcelona and Jebel Ali," the company said.

No precise geographical breakdown of purchases is given, but if Hapag-Lloyd took on the majority of its biofuel blends in Rotterdam, it is likely to have been the largest buyer at the Dutch port. Rotterdam saw a total of 750,886 mt of biofuel blend sales last year, down from 790,639 mt in 2022.

Hapag-Lloyd consumed a total of 3.97 million mt of bunker fuels in 2023, down by 4.1% on the year. Its LNG purchases for 2023 were 22,769 mt, up from 4,582 mt the previous year.