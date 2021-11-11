Container Line CMA CGM Partners With Engie on Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM has been a significant early adopter of LNG bunkering. File Image / Pixabay

French container line CMA CGM has announced a partnership with gas company Engie to develop bio- and synthetic LNG supply for its ships.

The two firms have decided to establish 'a long-term strategic and industrial cooperation focused on the production of decarbonized fuels,' the shipping company said in a statement on its website this week.

French energy company Total currently provides the majority of the LNG consumed by CMA CGM's gas-powered ships.

"ENGIE is leading further synthetic methane production industrial projects in which CMA CGM will have the possibility to invest, including by means of multi-year purchase commitments," CMA CGM said in the statement.

"These projects will harness various technologies, such as pyro-gasification or methanation using green hydrogen and captured CO2."