Japan's MOL Takes Delivery of Dual-Fuelled Methanol Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Caprilano Sun has been delivered at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL has taken delivery of a dual-fuelled methanol carrier capable of running on methanol.

The Caprilano Sun has been delivered at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea, MOL said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The ship can mix water into its methanol fuel, adjusting the combustion temperature and allowing it to meet Tier 3 NOx regulations without the use of a scrubber.

"In the future, duel fuel methanol carriers can become an environmental circulation-type business, by synthesizing the carbon dioxide from carbon capture methods, CO2 Carrries, with hydrogen derived from renewable resource based electricity such as offshore wind power and wave power, which MOL looks into," the company said in the statement.

"The methanol produced from the cycle can be used or provided as fuel, which will reduce the net CO2 emission."

MOL now operates four of the 13 methanol dual-fuel tankers around the world.