BUNKER JOBS: StormGeo Seeks Customer Support Specialist for its Bunker Team

by StormGeo

StormGeo is looking for a dedicated Customer Support Specialist to join its bunker team in Mumbai or Athens.

This role is pivotal in ensuring our clients receive top-notch support, helping them optimize their bunker planning and procurement processes as well as being our clients' link to our development team.

About the Role

Join our team as a Customer Support Specialist and become the vital link for our valued bunker clients. In this role, you'll provide specialized support for our industry-leading bunker products, acting as the trusted day-to-day point of contact for our clients. Your mission will be to ensure their needs are met with efficiency and excellence.

This dynamic position offers the opportunity to seamlessly process and integrate client information, deliver exceptional product support and training, and manage key administrative tasks related to bunker services. If you're passionate about delivering top-notch customer service and thrive in a fast-paced environment, we want to hear from you!

The preferred location is Mumbai, with Athens also being considered. Elevate your career with us and make a meaningful impact in the bunker services industry!

Main Responsibilities

Daily client interaction and support

Respond to and manage incoming client communications.

Serve as the primary day-to-day contact person for our bunker clients, ensuring timely and effective communication.

Process client requests and administrative tasks as needed.

Assist with input and manage bunker data from applications and client submissions.

Assist in maintaining and ensuring the quality control of client data and daily performance metrics.

Collaborate with internal teams to enhance client support and product offerings.

Provide training and support to new and existing clients, ensuring a smooth onboarding process.

Contribute to the improvement of support processes and documentation.

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients to foster loyalty and repeat business.

Conduct follow-up calls and surveys to gauge customer satisfaction and identify areas for improvement.

Collaborate with sales and development teams to enhance customer engagement strategies.



Core Requirements

It is crucial to have at least 5 years of bunker procurement experience as well as great industry knowledge.

It is a plus if you have knowledge about the digitalization of the bunker industry as well as knowledge about future fuels and regulations.

Strong attention to detail and data entry accuracy.

Ability to thrive in a flexible work environment.

Solid verbal and written communication skills in English.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive approach to client issues.

Actively take part in the bunker road-map development and client satification rate.



What We Offer

A global and continuously expanding international business culture.

A diverse, dynamic, and highly skilled working environment.

International development opportunities to support your professional growth.

A hybrid work model



We welcome you to apply for this position, even if your experience doesn't perfectly align with the job requirements. Your skills and enthusiasm will be valued and could make you a standout candidate, particularly if your career has followed an unconventional path. At Stormgeo, we value diverse perspectives and individuals who think critically and are willing to challenge assumptions.

For more information and to apply click here