Anemoi Rotor Sail Design Wins DNV Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The design -- 5m in diameter by 35m in height -- was awarded its type approval design certificate from DNV at the SMM industry event in Hamburg last week. Image Credit: Anemoi Marine Technologies / DNV

Classification society DNV has granted its approval to a rotor sail design from Anemoi Marine Technologies.

The design -- 5m in diameter by 35m in height -- was awarded its type approval design certificate from DNV at the SMM industry event in Hamburg last week, Anemoi said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Anemoi's rotor sail had been installed on a DNV-classed bulk carrier in May 2024. The vessel, Berge Neblina, is owned by Berge Bulk, and was the first to test commercial deployment of the product.

The system is also to be installed onto a vessel operated by Vale, the 400,000 DWT VLOC Sohar Max.

Rotor sails are cylindrical devices that rotate when a vessel is in motion, harnessing the wind and aerodynamics when sailing, to power the ship without consuming extra fuel from the main engine.

"Over the last few years WAPS technologies have continued to go from strength to strength," Hasso Hoffmeister, senior principal engineer at DNV Maritime, said in the statement.

"We are very pleased to build on the excellent collaboration with Anemoi with the presentation of this certificate.

"Together, we are continuing to develop the technical standards and class notation that will enable the momentum behind WAPS to continue to build and enhance shipping's drive to greater sustainability."