Norwegian Hydrogen Fuel Cell Developer Attracts Investors

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Teco 2030: share issue success. File Image / Pixabay.

Fuel cell developer Teco 2030 has fulfilled is share offer raising NOK 80 million ($8.5m) on the Mercur Market.

Following the issue, the Norwegian firm holds 12 million outstanding shares, business news provider Finansavisen reports. Shares were priced at NOK 40 each and two million were sold.

Teco 2030 chief executive Tore Enger said he was pleased with the interest from quality investors.

Teco 2030 is focused on renewable energy, "specifically in the form of hydrogen fuel, cells, and reducing the environmental footprint of the shipping industry", according to its website.