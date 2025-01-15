BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Three-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices mostly rose at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in three months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $610.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since October 14.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $519/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $2.50/mt to $801/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.09/bl to $79.92/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $599/mt, at Rotterdam they were also unchanged at $550/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $1/mt to $589/mt, and at Houston they rose by $4/mt to $599/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.33/bl from the previous session's close at $80.25/bl as of 6:17 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.48/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.