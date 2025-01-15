BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Three-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday January 15, 2025

Bunker fuel prices mostly rose at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices jumping to the highest level in three months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $610.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its highest level since October 14.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $2/mt to $519/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $2.50/mt to $801/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.09/bl to $79.92/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $599/mt, at Rotterdam they were also unchanged at $550/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $1/mt to $589/mt, and at Houston they rose by $4/mt to $599/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.33/bl from the previous session's close at $80.25/bl as of 6:17 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.48/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.

