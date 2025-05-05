Vard Delivers Hybrid Vessel Ahead of Schedule to Purus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The CSOV has been delivered ahead of the contractual schedule. Image Credit: Vard

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has delivered a hybrid commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) to offshore maritime service provider Purus.

The vessel is equipped with a battery-hybrid propulsion system, enabling it to operate on electric power for selected durations, Vard said in a statement on its website last week.

Its hull was built at Vard Shipyards in Tulcea, Romania, while final outfitting and commissioning were completed at the Vard Søviknes facility in Norway.

The Purus Chinook was delivered ahead of the contractual schedule.

It also has methanol-ready notation, meaning that it can be retrofitted to run on methanol in the future.

However, several vessels with similar methanol-ready classifications have not yet been converted to run on methanol.