New Maersk and Green Marine Partnership Aims to be Leading Provider of Training for Alt-Bunker Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The training will be delivered through a variety of formats, including simulations, online modules, and instructor-led courses. File Image / Pixabay

A new partnership between Maersk Training and methanol-focused advisory service Green Marine aims to become the leading provider of training solutions for alternative bunker fuels.

The pair today said they have established Maersk Training powered by Green Marine to meet the ‘rapidly increasing ‘ demand for alternative fuel training within the maritime industry.

The venture’s initial focus will be on the use of methanol.

“The urgency for decarbonisation in the maritime industry is undeniable,” says Jan Tore Knutsen, Head of the Simulations Division at Maersk Training.

“This partnership with Green Marine allows us to leverage their unparalleled expertise in methanol operations and combine it with our extensive training experience to equip seafarers with the skills they need to navigate the green transition.”

The training will be delivered through a variety of formats, including simulations, online modules, and instructor-led courses.