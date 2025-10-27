BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rose overall last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly rose at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to their highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports jumped by $5.50/mt to $498.50/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since October 13.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $8.50/mt to $446.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $11/mt to $766/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.05/bl to $65.94/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $6/mt to $461/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $6/mt to $441.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $5.50/mt to $454.50/mt, and at Houston they fell by $3.50/mt to $464.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.26/bl from the previous session's close at $66.20/bl as of 5:23 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.96/mt rise in bunker prices.