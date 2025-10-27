BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday October 27, 2025

Bunker prices mostly rose at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to their highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports jumped by $5.50/mt to $498.50/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since October 13.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $8.50/mt to $446.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $11/mt to $766/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.05/bl to $65.94/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $6/mt to $461/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $6/mt to $441.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $5.50/mt to $454.50/mt, and at Houston they fell by $3.50/mt to $464.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.26/bl from the previous session's close at $66.20/bl as of 5:23 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.96/mt rise in bunker prices.

