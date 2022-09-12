Shift Clean Energy Joins Forces With Norway's STADT on Battery-Powered Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Shift Clean Energy

Vancouver-based Shift Clean Energy is joining forces with Norwegian electric propulsion firm STADT to develop battery power solutions for the shipping industry.

The two companies are set to work together to delivery sustainable propulsion and energy storage solutions for the marine industry, Shift said in a statement on its website last week.

Shift produces lithium-ion battery systems that can be used in hybrid or fully electric ships, while STADT delivers propulsion systems that are compatible with a range of power sources.

Shift developed the first electric ferry in Southern Europe in Portugal, and was involved in the harbour craft electrification pilot programme in Singapore.

"Partnerships like these are essential for the decarbonization of the marine transport industry," Brent Perry, CEO of Shift, said in the statement.

"We are proud to announce our new Norway-based partner STADT, as a leading vendor and system integrator of electric propulsion, this partnership will offer our customers reduced operations costs with a high focus on safety and security.

"It will also support the industry's vital transition to zero emissions."