BUNKER JOBS: Island Oil Seeks International Bunker Traders

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Island Oil is based in Cyprus. Image Credit: Island Oil

Marine fuel and lubricant trading firm Island Oil is seeking to hire international bunker traders.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience as traders, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week. The roles could either be based in the company's headquarters in Cyprus or in its other offices in Greece, the UK, Singapore and China.

The traders will be required to cultivate "long-term relations of trust and mutuality with customers and suppliers, and respect and fairness to personnel and business associates," the company said in the advertisement.

Candidates should be "highly motivated and energetic individuals, eager to further develop their skills in a growing company," it said.

